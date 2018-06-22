DPP trains sight on KEBS in fight against contaminated sugar

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has now trained his sights on the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS)after it emerged that sugar not fit for human consumption and fertilizer were smuggled into the country.

Haji told the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee that “KEBS did not adhere to standards in clearing impounded sugar and that the sugar contained chemical levels above recommended standards.”

When he appeared before the Trade Committee, Managing Director Charles Ongwae stated that were no traces of mercury in the sugar samples seized by the multi agency task force on contraband goods following a heavy metals test on the samples.

He further pointed out that imported sugar is normally tested in the country of origin and at the point of entry.

His sentiments are in line with what Trade Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed but sharply differs with Interior CS Fred Matiangi, leaving Kenyans with questions on who is telling the truth and why government agencies are speaking a different language.

He further stated that the body was undertaking various initiatives to ensure it becomes effective in the way it works. “Over the last 40 years we have covered some ground; not all, that is why you will see some of these product in the market.”

Matiangi had announced that the sugar had mercury while quoting tests from the Government Chemist, but the claims were refuted Wednesday, by his Industrialization counterpart.

The sugar – mainly from Brazil – was seized in Eastleigh estate in Nairobi and suspects arrested.

Ongwae however revealed that the tests showed the presence of lead and copper above what is normal as per the standards of quality.