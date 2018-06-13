DPP to appear before Senate committee to discuss war on corruption

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji is expected to appear before the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee Wednesday to issue a brief on the ongoing fight on corruption in the country.

Haji who has been crucial in pursuing the prosecution of the National Youth Service suspects is expected to update the Senators on the progress of the case.

Haji is also expected to explain to the lawmakers the steps his office is taking to pursue other suspects implicated in other scandals that have rocked the country.

Since his appointment, Haji has been lauded by various stakeholders including President Uhuru Kenyatta for his zeal to fight corruption and protect public resources.

In his Madaraka Day speech, the Head of State heaped praise on Haji saying he was headed in the right direction in the purge against corruption.

During his vetting, Haji was on record that he would be ruthless in ensuring that corrupt individuals do not go scot-free.

He categorically stated that he would be going after the big fish and ensure there is closure in some of the long-pending cases.

He further said he will not be swayed by political affiliation despite being the son to Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.