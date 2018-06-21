DPP seeking FBI collaboration in war against corruption

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji is seeking the collaboration of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in the fight against corruption.

This follows a meeting with a delegation from the FBI at his office on Wednesday, where they also discussed other areas of collaboration focusing on capacity building.

More areas of discussion included counter terrorism, organized crime and human trafficking.

The meeting came in the wake of the Sh468 million case against the National Youth Service (NYS) suspects where Haji has directed DCI George Kinoti to ensure that securities and funds presented by NYS suspects are not proceeds of crime.

The Court ordered all the 46 suspects to execute Sh5 million bond, with a Sh2 million surety and Sh1 million cash bail.

The DPP, however, stated that the Asset Recovery Agency has raised fears that some funds intended to be used are not only suspect but subject of the current cases.

Justice Hedwig Ong’undi ordered the release of the suspects under stringent conditions that include surrendering their passports.

The suspects have spent 3 weeks in remand following the alleged loss of 9 billion shillings in the state-funded department.