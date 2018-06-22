DPP orders arrest of 9 Directors of printer company over Sh800mn sub-standard KEBS mark

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya June 22 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered for the arrests of 9 Directors of Madras Security Printers Private Limited over the importation Sh800mn of unfit standardization mark procured by Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

Consequently, the DPP has ordered the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti to expedite their arrests and arraignment in court to face criminal charges.

In the latest purge on the fight against counterfeit products in the country, the DPP says the 9 will be faced with several offences including conspiracy to defraud, breach of trust, abuse of office and cheating.

In a statement published in its official twitter handle Friday evening, Haji says the mark supplied by Madras Security Printers to KEBS was found to be prone to photocopying, scanning and misuse of unscrupulous traders thereby defeating the purpose of its procurement.

“Under the contract, the company had committed itself to the delivery and supply of high quality security features standardization mark complete with traceability to KEBS database. This was meant to protect local industry from unscrupulous traders in order to provide a fair business environment,” read in part.

According to the DPP the government paid over Sh800 million for the supply of the mark which later upon investigations turned out to be sub-standard.

The order comes barely hours after top KEBS officials led by the Managing Director Charles Ongwae and 9 others were arrested Friday over the contraband sugar scandal nabbed across various parts of the country.

Others arrested Friday alongside Ongwae include KEBS Quality Assurance boss Eric Chesire, Chief Manager Inspection Eric Ochieng and 7 other individuals.

DCI Boss George Kinoti says they are under investigation for various offences related to the sugar crisis that has raised fears of Kenyans health and its negative impact to an ailing economy.

Ongwae’s arrest comes a day after he told a parliamentary committee that seized sugar has no Mercury, contradicting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s report.