DPP orders arrest of 4 cops implicated in Briton’s murder

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has directed that four policemen found liable for the murder of Alexander Monson, a Briton who died in 2012 in the coastal resort of Diani should be arrested and charged.

The ODPP said on its Twitter account that the officers will face murder charges.

It further indicated that it is already in touch with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the British Embassy in Kenya as the probe gets underway.

“Pursuant to the honourable court ruling, The DPP has directed that the said police officers be immediately arrested and produced in court to face murder charges. The @ODPP_KE is already in touch with @IPOA_KE cc @DCI_Kenya @UKinKenya #InquestDPP,” it stated.

A Magistrate’s Court in Mombasa found that the four police officers were liable for the murder of the Briton who died in Diani.

Magistrate Richard Odenyo said the four officers should be charged with murdering Monson, who died while in police custody after being arrested for allegedly smoking cannabis outside a bar.

Monson’s family maintained he was beaten to death while police claimed he died of a drug overdose, but the court has now ruled in the family’s favour and dismissed the police narrative.

He added that during the inquiry into Monson’s death the officers Naftali Chege, John Pamba, Charles Munyiri and Ismael Pamba had sharply contradicted each other.

Monson, who was 28 when he died in May 2012, was the son of the 12th Baron Monson.