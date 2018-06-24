DPP approves 6 charges against MP Arama over disputed land

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24- Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has approved charges preferred against Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama over a land dispute.

The MP who was arrested on Friday by EACC officers will face 6 counts in court for abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud, making a document without authority and uttering a document with intent to deceive.

Other charges include knowingly misleading an investigator and obtaining registration of land by false pretense.

DPP Haji said the EACC investigations revealed that the legislator in collusion with Nakuru land registry officers unlawfully and deceitfully influenced illegal registration and issuance of a certificate of lease of the disputed and to someone else, who has since disowned it.

“This is as a result of investigations by the EACC after a complaint from a member of the public was received in relation to the manner in which Mr Samuel Arama acquired a plot in Nakuru municipality Block6/95,” the DPP said in a statement.

The second term MP will be arraigned in court on Monday.