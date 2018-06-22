DP Ruto to launch rehabilitation of Ruiru-Githunguri-Uplands road, Friday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22 – Deputy President William Ruto will on Friday morning launch the rehabilitation of a 47 kilometre Ruiru-Githunguri-Uplands road in Kiambu.

The road which links Thika Road to the Northern Corridor will be rehabilitated at the cost of Sh4 billion which will be fully funded by the government.

The project is among initiatives geared towards spurring economic growth through the improvement of the road network across the country.

The project is set to be concluded by January next year.