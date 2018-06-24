Disbanding EACC will make Kenya a haven for corrupt – MP Wandayi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24- The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has received a rare support following unending criticism of its performance in the war against graft.

A section of Kenyans and legislators have called for its disbandment, arguing instead of taming corrupt people, it has instead been used to ‘supervise’ it.

As a result, Aldai Member of Parliament Cornelius Serem has made intent to move a Bill before the House, to amend the Constitution with a view of abolishing the state-funded body.

But in a show of solidarity, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, who is also the chairperson of National Assembly Parliamentary Accounts Committee, has dismissed the move saying EACC should instead be empowered.

If its lack of performance, MP Wandayi says it is the current occupants who should be evicted and not disbandment of a constitutional body.

“That move (to disband EACC) is uncalled for. I will vehemently oppose it when it comes to the floor of the house,” he asserted.

“We cannot disband institutions, rather than taking what is the required step to actually strengthen them and give them the capacity that is required of them to perform optimally.”

He has urged his counterparts in the National Assembly to reject the bill if it is tabled.

The vocal legislator was addressing journalists in Kisumu, where he also hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta for taking bold steps to tame graft.

He said corrupt leaders were fighting back through such scheme to be able to continue looting the country at will.

If EACC is disbanded, he cautioned that the country will be a haven for corrupt individuals.