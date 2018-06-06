Directors of firm in NYS saga want bail refusal reviewed

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Directors of Firstling Supplies Limited, one of the firms accused of corruptly receiving millions from the NYS now want the decision by an anti-corruption court to deny them bail reviewed.

James Thuita and Yvonne Wanjiku Ngugi want Magistrate Douglas Ogoti’s order that they remain in remand custody until trial is concluded set aside.

The two argue that by refusing to grant them bail, the magistrate passed judgement and found them guilty.

They have faulted the anti-corruption court for failing to consider the application for bail on its merit and instead delivered an omnibus ruling for all accused persons.

They claim they are sickly and require specialised medical care and attention.

“We pray the orders be granted so as to obviate any further deterioration of our health and rights,” they add.

The have accused Magistrate Ogoti of considering extraneous factors such as public opinion and social media reports on economic crimes to crucify them by denying them rights.

“The magistrate failed to uphold the presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” they further state.