Deputy CJ Mwilu says Judiciary to act tough on NYS, NCPB cases

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has assured Kenyans that suspects implicated in both the National Youth Service (NYS)and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) scandals will be jailed if enough evidence is produced in court.

Speaking in Makueni, Mwilu stated that the Judiciary will not sit back and watch Kenya drown in corruption.

She urged the prosecution to make available enough evidence and leave the courts to do their work.

“I do not see whether any here in Kenya does not see the mood of the country. We want all of us to fight corruption and I want to assure you that the court will do its part in this regard. What I want to request is that investigations should be thorough and that the prosecution brings enough evidence and then leave the rest to us,” she stated.

She further warned lawyers and suspects not to use delaying tactics during the proceedings saying this will not be tolerated.

“There are the lawyers who you know will use what we call technical justice. Article 159 of the constitution says that the court should hear the cases and deliver a verdict without looking at technicalities meant to delay the course of justice,” she stated.

Her sentiments come even as thirteen of the 27 National Youth Service (NYS) suspects who surrendered to police last week over the Sh468 million scandal first phase probe were expected in court Monday morning.

They surrendered to authorities before the court’s Thursday 2pm deadline elapsed.

Twelve surrendered to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation on Thursday last week while one gave himself up on Friday.

The 13 are part of a group of 54 individuals and companies, including Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai who were charged in court on Tuesday.

The suspects were locked up at Muthaiga and Gigiri police stations where they spent the weekend.

Also wanted are listed directors of companies suspected to have participated in the said deals.