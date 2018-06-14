Deadline for procurement officers to submit personal data lapses Friday next week

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Heads of Procurement and Accounting Units in all State departments now have until Friday next week to submit their personal documents and information to facilitate their vetting after the Employment and Labor Relations Court set aside orders suspending the process.

According to Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe, the required documentation should be delivered to Harambee House before 5.00pm on that day.

He stated that the vetting process will be undertaken in line with the Constitution and will respect the rights to privacy and the dignity of public officers.

“As outlined by H.E the President in his Madaraka day address to the nation, corruption has permeated every sector of our society. The government however still remains steadfast in its objective and will unrelentingly pursue the course to entrench good governance in the management of public resources,” he said.

Among the information being sought by the State include; Kenya Revenue Authority PIN, ID card number, passport number, email address, and mobile phone number.

While making the ruling, Justice Onesmus Makau stated that Human Rights Activist Okiya Omtata failed to make full disclosure of material facts at the stage of ex-party orders that suspended the directive that the procurement managers step down.

He stated that Okiya did not disclose that he had filed a similar petition against the appointment of Joseph Kinyua as Head of Public Service.

Justice Makau has now directed the affected officers to comply with the requirements of the circular within 10 days by providing all information required in the circular issued by Kinyua early this month.