CPPCC Chairman Wang Yang in Kenya for a three day visit

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Chairman Wang Yang is expected in the country on Saturday afternoon on a three -day official visit to Kenya.

Wang, who is also a Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee will be received by Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi on arrival from Uganda.

During his visit, Wang who is leading a Chinese delegation is also slated to meet and engage with President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders on deepening mutual cooperation and share governance experience.

“We believe this important visit will give a vigorous boost to China-Kenya relations. We are working closely with Kenyan friends to ensure fruitful deliverables and a big success of this high-level visit,” said the Peoples Republic of China ambassador to Kenya Ms. Sun Baohong.

Apart from meeting political leaders, Wang is also scheduled to visit the Africa China Joint Innovation Center at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, the Standard Gauge Railway Nairobi station and the National Museum of Kenya.

His visit comes hot on the heels of the recent pledge by leading Chinese enterprises operating in the country to provide support to fast track the attainment of the Big Four development plan on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

The enterprises under the auspices of the Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA) and operating in key economic sectors including Infrastructure Development Manufacturing, Information Communication and Technology (ICT) are providing a much needed shot in the arm for the Big Four Plan.

Key Chinese enterprises represented in KCETA include Huawei Technologies, Twyford Ceramics, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and AVIC International among others.