Court to rule on NYS bond security after DPP objects

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – The ruling seeking to have the top two suspects in the National Youth Service scandal case remain in custody will be made Friday.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji filed a petition for Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai to remain in prison because securities and funds they presented as bail are proceeds of the crime they are charged with.

Omollo and Ndubai are among 46 suspects granted bonds of up to Sh8 million to secure their release until their case is heard and determined.

However, most of the suspects-including the Ngirita family from Naivasha have argued that the amount is too high given the fact that their accounts are frozen.