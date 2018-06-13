Court orders maximum security for incarcerated NYS suspects

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Prison authorities have been ordered to accord maximum security to all National Youth Service (NYS) suspects implicated in the Sh468 million scandal.

The order by the magistrate’s court followed claims by Jeremiah Ngirita Gichina through lawyer Cliff Ombeta that his security was not guaranteed after he made damning allegations against the lead investigating officer chief inspector Mike Muiya.

“I direct prison authorities to provide protection to the accused persons because their fears should not be taken lightly,” said Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

Ombeta had alleged that some unknown people had mentioned to Gichina that Muiya, who has since been dropped as an investigating officer in the matter, is not happy with the new development.

Muiya has denied doing any business dealings with Gichina through his firm, known as Jerry Cathy Enterprises.

The police officer insisted that the only thing he has done is borrow money from Gichina.

He also denied claims that he is a signatory to some of his business accounts and stated that he at no time made any sexual advances towards his sister, Ann.

The High Court is in the meantime set to rule on bail applications by the suspects in the loss of the funds on Tuesday next week.

The directions were issued by Justice Edwing Ong’odi who heard applications by lawyers representing suspects charged with corruption-related offences including Public Service and Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo who is accused of authorizing irregular payments to ten companies.

The ruling came at a time when a magistrate court had ordered 20 commercial banks to freeze 100 accounts being investigated for money laundering in connection with the ongoing NYS case.

The order followed an application by the Assets Recovery Agency that told the court it was investigating the accounts.