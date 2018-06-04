Court issues warrant of arrest for 2 NYS suspects

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – The Court has issued a warrant of arrest for two National Youth Service suspects, in the ongoing Sh468 million case, of the first phase of investigations of the multi billion shillings scandal.

The two are directors of Arkroad Holdings Limited, one of the ten firms accused of getting millions of shillings with no service.

Other companies involved are Annwaw Investment, Njewanga Investments, Kunjiwa Enterprises, Ameri Trade Limited, Ngwiwaco Enterprises, Jerrycathy Enterprises, Fisrtling Supplies Limited, Kalabash Food Supplies Limited, and Ersatz Enterprises.

Their Lawyer Kiraithe Wandugi could not give a concrete explanation to Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, who said “something was amiss where a person cannot explain the whereabouts of his clients.”

Lawyer Wandugi had cited among other things traffic snarl up along Kiambu road as a possible reason.

“They could be waiting for me at the DCI headquarters…I was supposed to present them there,” the Lawyer submitted, but his appeals were rejected.

Already 20 suspects, among them officials at the state-sponsored NYS department are in court taking plea.

They have pleaded not guilty to the offences they are accused of committing.

On May 29, the court directed the 20 suspects plus ten others to surrender themselves to detectives at the CID headquarters.

On the same day, 24 others among them Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai who were charged in court and are currently in remand awaiting a ruling on whether they will be released on cash bail or not, set to be issued on Tuesday.

Men are remanded at the Industrial Area Remand Prison while women are at the Lang’ata Prison where the Youth and Gender fell ill on Wednesday before she was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where she is admitted.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has since appointed four special prosecutors to assist in the trial of the suspects implicated in the mega-scandal at the National Youth Service.

The prosecutors will work hand-in-hand with other investigative agencies to ensure that those culpable are brought to book.