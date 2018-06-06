Court halts suspension of Govt procurement officers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has halted the circular suspending all government heads of procurement and accounting units.

This follows a suit filed by Human Rights activist Okiya Omtatah which indicated that the circular had no connection to what President Uhuru Kenyatta said during the Madaraka Day celebrations.

In his submissions, Omtatah said vetting can be done while the officers are in office and further stressed that the circular did not indicate that they were under any investigations.

Justice Onesmus Makau directed that the circular should remain suspended until the matter is heard and determined.

“There are genuine issues that touch on the affected officers which must be canvassed before this court,” the judge said.

He stated that Omtatah had questioned the content of the circular which does not specify what wrong the officers had committed during their service in government.

Justice Makau further said that the timeline given to the officers to surrender unspecified documents by Friday was too short.

The court directed that the petition be served upon the Public Service Commission and the Attorney General to enable them file and serve their responses by June 11, 2018.