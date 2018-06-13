Court dismisses MCA’s case against Governor Sonko

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – A court has dismissed a case filed by a Member of the County Assembly who had sued Governor Mike Sonko in connection with the alleged loss of Sh1.7 billion through irregular procurement of health services for staff.

Justice Hedwig Ong’udi ruled that the court has no jurisdiction to hear and determine the matter saying that Peter Imwatok, the Assembly Minority Leader, should follow the right procedure in the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act as well the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission before filing the case in court.

“The petitioner ought to have filed his petition with the right agencies. The petition is premature,” ruled Ong’udi.

The MCA also wanted the court to declare that Sonko, former County Secretary Simon Morintat, and former Finance Chief Veska Kangongo are unfit to hold any public office.