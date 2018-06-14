Court of Appeal upholds Kisumu Governor Nyong’o’s election

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 14 – The Court of Appeal has dismissed a petition by Jack Ranguma challenging the election of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

The appellate court ruled that there were no electoral fraud found and no specific malpractices by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

It further stated that there was no good reason to find fault with the ruling of the high court.

Ranguma lost to Nyong’o in the 2017 General Election after which he then moved to the High Court in a suit against the IEBC, the County Returning Officer and the Kisumu Governor.

However on January 3, Kisumu High Court Judge David Majanja threw out the petition with costs for lack of evidence.

The judge further ordered that Ranguma pay Sh5million in damages to the respondents.

A defiant Ranguma then moved to the Appellate Court citing dissatisfaction with the ruling.