Council of Governors to issue state of devolution address Monday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – The Council of Governors is on Monday expected to make its annual state of devolution address.

Through its twitter account, the Governors’ body stated that the address by its chairman Josphat Nanok will be a brief of the progress made this financial year.

“The Chairman of the Council of Governors @CogChairman HE @GovernorNanok will give the State of Devolution Address #SODA2018 on Monday 4th June 2018 from 11am- 12pm. The address is a brief of the progress made in FY 2017/18,” it stated.

In last year’s address, the then council chairman Peter Munya stated that although there were many challenges in the implementation of devolution, governors remained focused on delivering their promise to Kenyans.

The county bosses also outlined the achievements of their first term in office.

They also criticised the Senate, which they accused of summoning them to settle political scores.

Already, senators have promised to shift from a confrontational relationship with governors and other leaders as witnessed in the previous House, to a more collaborative approach.

There has also been the recurring issue of delayed disbursements from the National Treasury, which disrupts service delivery.

Corruption, infighting, tug-of-war with the national government, wastage of funds and unmet revenue targets have been cited as challenges facing this system of governance.