Cops deny City Park killing, to be remanded until June 19

Today 3:52 pm (1 hour ago)
Two police officers (left to right) Godfrey Kipng’etich Kirui and William Kipkorir Chirchir at Milimani law courts where they were jointly charged before justice James Wakiaga with the murder of Janet Wangui Waiyaki on 20th May 2018 at City park, Parkland in Westlands sub county with Nairobi./CFM NEWS

By RACHEAL MBURU, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Two police officers charged with the murder of a city businesswoman in last month’s dramatic shooting at a park in Nairobi have denied committing the offence.

William Chirchir and Godfrey Kirui denied killing Janet Wangui on May 20 at City Park when they appeared before Judge James Wakiaga and applied to be released on bail pending trial.

The prosecution objected to the oral application and the court directed them to make a formal one within five days.

They have indicated through their advocates willingness to abide by any conditions that will be set by the court to ensure they attend trial.

In the meantime, they remain remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison until June 19 when their bail report will be filed and argued.

Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki has said that so far 14 witnesses have recorded statements in readiness to give evidence from November 20 when hearing will commence.

