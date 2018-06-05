Contraband sugar, oil seized in Eastleigh warehouse

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – Police have stepped up the war against contraband goods in the country after hundreds of tonnes of sugar and cooking oil that are unfit for human consumption were seized in Eastleigh on Tuesday night.

The sugar as indicated in the packages is not meant for direct human consumption, but in an outright case of greed and impunity, the cartel behind it has been packaging it and selling to gullible Kenyans.

The Eastleigh warehouse had 1,474 50kgs of sugar and 50,420kgs of cooking oil believed to be contaminated.

Already, samples have been taken to ascertain the composition of both products and the health risks they are likely to cause.

Police fear some of the sugar is in circulation and have cautioned shop dealers to be cautious with their source of such products.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet says already three suspects are expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

“Some of these bags have clear markings directing that it is not fit for human consumption.”

The police boss said the operation will be sustained through a multi-agency team that has already been set up.

“We wish to serve notice to people engaging in this trade to look for another business to do,” he asserted.

“Their day has come to an end. Our biggest concern is the potential impact on our people.”

Deputy Head of Public Service Wanyama Musiambo said officers at borders will be held accountable for any contraband that gains entry into the country.

“Our entry and exit points are manned 24 hours. We have officers from various agencies at every point. Mine is a clear warning that every person has to account for their individual activities,” he said.

The traders are said to be colluding with officials from various agencies like the Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) and the Kenya Bureau of Standards to facilitate the illegal trade.