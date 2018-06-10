Coast politicians say they’re not afraid of associating with DP Ruto

Shares

, MALINDI, Kenya Jun 10 – Coast politicians have dared those seeking to punish them for associating with Deputy President William Ruto.

The opposition leaders, drawn mainly from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), said despite being labeled rebels and betrayers, they would continue supporting the government as espoused in the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga.

“What was the handshake for if not to heal and unite this country? What was it for if not for leaders to work together? As Coastal region politicians, we welcome Ruto. We will work with him,” said Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

The Kilifi County chief said by working with the Deputy President, the 2022 political journey had started.

“We have to put our house in order now. If not, then outsiders will do it and this will leave us in the political cold as has always been the case. Our unity is what will define our destiny in 2022,” he noted in Malindi on Saturday during an Iftar dinner that was also attended by Ruto.

Present at the function that was held in Malindi were Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, opposition MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Paul Katana (Kaloleni) and Owen Baya (Kilifi North).

Others were Kilifi nominated Senator Christine Zawadi, Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru, Kilifi Woman Representative Gertrude Mbeyu and Lamu Lamu Woman Representative Zuweida Obbo.

The leaders observed that there was need for a “radical” change of strategy in the Coast if they are to be at the centre of the 2022 government.

They said despite voting overwhelmingly for the opposition, they would want to be in the government “as early as now”.

“Since independence, we the Coast people have been at the political periphery of this country. Now is our time to play a central position in the formation of the 2022 government,” said Jumwa.

The legislator said a change in the region’s political formula would put them on a high political table “where the 2022 government would be formed so that the development dreams that we have for our people are realised”.

While supporting Governor Kingi’s sentiments, ODM-elected Kilifi North MP Baya said they had tried but failed to join the government in the past because of their leaning towards opposition politics.

“We now have an opportunity to be in the government, and the only route to being there is through supporting Deputy President William Ruto,” said Baya.

The legislator noted that the region’s unity in rallying behind Ruto “is our strength as people from the Coast”.

Governor Mvurya said he would rally other leaders in the region to back Ruto’s 2022 bid, noting that he was a leader who had been tried and tested.

While lauding leaders from the Coast for supporting the government and pushing for development in the region, Duale called on the politicians to remain focused on the “big goal”.

“Ruto is a candidate of choice for the minorities. I urge Kingi and other leaders in the opposition to join us in this cause,” he said.

The Deputy President said the government would continue protecting the the rights of the people considered weak in Coast, especially on land matters.

“We will even use government resources to protect those being trampled upon. We must handle the issue of land swiftly,” he noted.

He promised to work with the people of the Coast to not only form the 2022 government but further development region.