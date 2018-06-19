Clerk steps aside over purchase of Nairobi County Speaker’s house

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Nairobi County Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele has stepped aside until a probe into the purchase of the Speaker’s house is complete.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Ngwele stated that he agreed to the request by the County Public Service Board until investigations are complete as the matters raised touch on his integrity.

“Yes, it is true that the board had a meeting yesterday and as my employer, asked me to step aside. I agreed to that so that investigations may take place,” he said on Tuesday.

He accused Speaker Elachi of having a vendetta against him and expressed confidence that the probe will vindicate him.

“Elachi has made many false accusations against me because I did not agree with her on various matters to do with procurement. Let the investigations take place and I know will be cleared as I have nothing to hide,” he stated.

He also said the Speaker wanted her husband to be given the task of purchasing the Speaker’s house on behalf of the County Assembly.

The Sh150 million house tender is still being processed and has not received approval from the County Public Service board.