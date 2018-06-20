City residents to get water daily after Ndakaini levels improve – Sonko

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Nairobi city residents are now going to receive fresh water on a daily basis after the volumes at Ndakaini dam improved, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said.

Sonko said the water levels are now at 90 per cent, therefore the water rationing in the city is bound to end.

On Wednesday, Governor Sonko toured the dam and expressed optimism that things are now going to improve for the five million Nairobi residents.

“Today, I am happy to report that we have toured the dam and it is now at 90 per cent capacity. This is good news to the people of Nairobi who have had to bear with rationing when water levels at the dam were low,” said Sonko.

In early April, Sonko directed that an investigation be conducted into the status of Ndakaini Dam following widespread claims that water levels were at only 30 per cent capacity, despite the heavy rains pounding the rest of the country at the time.

He said many theories and claims had been advanced, chief among them being sabotage by water cartels.

“After lengthy and thorough investigations, I am satisfied with the explanation given by my officers that, whereas the rest of Kenya was experiencing heavy downpours and even floods, rains in the Ndakaini catchment area were only just beginning,” said Sonko.

The bulk of water supplied to Nairobi is drawn from Chania River, and Ndakaini Dam, only augments Chania River when the water levels are low.

Currently, the water in Ndakaini Dam is not in use and the level will continue to rise, said Sonko.

He added that two other dams, Sasumua and Ruiru, are full and overflowing.

Sonko said the problem of water in Nairobi is historical.

According to the Nairobi Water master plan, a new dam ought to be constructed every 10 years, if the county wishes to solve serve the residents well.

However, in the period from 1994 to date, no new dam has been constructed and no new source has been developed.

“This means that we have gone for 24 years without developing any new water reservoir for the city, yet the population has continued to rise over the same period. This has created a big deficit in water supply,” said Sonko.

The demand of water in Nairobi now stands at 770,000 cubic metres per day whereas the county can only produce a maximum of 526,000 cubic metres.

“In view of this disparity, water rationing has become a part of our lives,” said the Governor.

However, Sonko said with the improved water levels at Ndakaini, the Estates along Juja Road, Mathare, Mlango Kubwa, Huruma, among others, that have been receiving water four days a week will henceforth receive water every day.

Survey of Kenya, Mathare North, TRM, Safari Park and Zimmerman that have been getting water on Mondays only will now receive water for three days a week that is Saturday to Monday.

Thindigua and Runda that have been getting water on Monday and Tuesday will now receive water every day.

The Central Business District that used to get water from Monday to Thursday will also now receive water every day.

He added that Lucky Summer and Dandora will receive water on Monday as well, in addition to its usual supply of Tuesday to Thursday.

Kayole, Komarock and Harambee will also benefit from additional 12 hours of water supply.

“We shall revert to the previous rationing programme in the future when the water levels drop, but for now, let us all enjoy the improved supply while it lasts,” said the Governor.