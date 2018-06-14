Chebukati wants IEBC quorum reduced to 3 commissioners

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati is proposing an amendment to change the quorum of commissioners to at least three members to transact business instead of the current five.

To ensure the quorum glitches occasioned by resignations are stemmed, IEBC is proposing that the vacancies are filled within the shortest time after President Uhuru Kenyatta declares vacancies after to avert a lacuna in the conduct of commission’s business.

Chebukati says the amendment is a stop gap measure to enable three commissioners transact business in the event that the commission is compromised of five members.

The IEBC chair argues that the law did not anticipate a scenario where the number of commissioners would go below seven.

In a raft of proposals before the National Assembly’s Committee on Constitution Implementation Oversight, IEBC wants a selection panel to the appointment of chairperson and members to be converted into a standing committee to vet and make a report as when a need arises.

Chebukati also wants the composition of IEBC to be scaled down from the current six to four saying that the current commissioners are all of the same gender and that the two who are yet to be recruited must not be of the same gender.

He says owing to the resignation of the four commissioners, the electoral body lacks the quorum to hold plenary meetings and that it is not necessary for the commission to consist of the seven commissioners.