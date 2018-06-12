Chebukati appeals to MPs to fast track replacement of resigned commissioners

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has appealed to Parliamentarians to the fast track the process of recruiting four of their colleagues who have resigned.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati and Commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye urged the Constitution Implementation Oversight Committee to work with their colleagues in the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee towards developing a legal framework to establish a permanent selection panel for commissioners at the electoral agency.

The IEBC suffered a blow in mid-April following resignation of commissioners Consolata Maina, Paul Kurgat and Margret Mwachanya, denying the agency a quorum for key decisions.

Commissioner Roselyn Akombe was the first IEBC Commissioner to call it quits in October 18 last year, a week to the October 26 repeat presidential poll.

Akombe cited external interference and lack of independence among Commissioners.

The Jeremiah Kioni-led Committee however said it may consider introducing an amendment into the IEBC Act to reduce the quorum of three commissioners and not five to be able to adopt a Commission’s plenary resolution.

The law demands the President to announce a vacancy at the Commission within seven days of receiving the commissioners’ resignation.

The Public Service Commission will then have 14 days to search for new commissioners, picked by a panel and approved by the President and MPs.

The three commissioners announced their resignation citing lack of confidence in the chairman, shifting the focus to the President.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati told the parliamentary team the ongoing comprehensive audit where Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba was mentioned would have to be concluded pending a decision on his return.

The CEO was sent on a three-month compulsory leave to allow investigations into a Sh3.8 billion contract for a company that supplied elections technology to IEBC.

He regretted that the matter had been misreported to insinuate that Chiloba’s suspension was his personal decision, yet the remaining Commissioners had also voted in agreement.