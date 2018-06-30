Chaos in Kisumu as matatu operators, boda boda riders clash

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya Jun 30 – Transport in the lakeside city of Kisumu was paralyzed Saturday morning following skirmishes between matatu operators and boda-boda riders.

This followed the burning of a matatu by the motorcyclists of Friday night after an accident.

Matatu operators retaliated by burning seven motorbikes.

“They were protesting that it is not right for the boda-boda operators to burn a matatu because of a side mirror that cost Sh150,” said a resident.

Stranded commuters opted to walk into town.

“We are asking the County Government and the National Government administration to help foster good working relationships between the town service operators, taxi operators and the boda-boda operators.”

“Especially the boda-boda riders who are easily provoked because they feel like other road users look-down on them. We are asking a multi-sectoral team that will enhance harmony and cohesion,” the resident appealed.

Anti-riot police were seen patrolling the city to calm tensions.