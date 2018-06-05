Cessna plane with 10 on board goes missing

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – A Cessna plane with 10 people on board went missing in Kenyan airspace Tuesday afternoon.

Among the 10 were eight passengers and two pilots.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the plane was flying from Kitale to Nairobi.

“The flight last was seen on radar at 14:02 this afternoon at 40 nautical miles from Nairobi, flying at 11,000ft above sea level.”

Search and rescue teams from AAID, KCAA, KWS and other agencies were activated immediately but by Tuesday evening, they had yielded no results.

“They have paused the search for the night and shall resume at first light tomorrow morning. We shall update you regularly in the course of tomorrow as this develops,” KCAA said in a statement Tuesday night.