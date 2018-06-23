Blast rocks Zimbabwe president’s rally, injuries reported

Shares

, BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, Jun 23 – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived a blast at a ruling ZANU-PF party rally Saturday, his spokesman said, adding that he had been taken to safety after the incident.

Images broadcast on Zimbabwean TV showed scenes of chaos and medics fighting to save those wounded by the blast at the White City stadium in the country’s second city Bulawayo.

“The president was evacuated successfully. He is at state house in Bulawayo,” said Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba.

“We suspect it’s an explosion, certainly it was close to the VVIP stage.”

Mnangagwa had been in the city to campaign for votes ahead of nationwide elections due on July 30.