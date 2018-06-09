Besieged Mombasa port MD Mturi-Wairi quits voluntarily

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9 – The besieged Managing Director of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Catherine Mturi-Wairi has opted to quit voluntarily, barely a week after she was ordered out by the board.

Wairi tendered her resignation on Saturday, saying she is going to pursue other interests despite a court case by activist Okiya Omtatah who secured an order to have her remain in office until the case is heard and determined.

“I do wish to register through you my sincere appreciation to H.E the President for granting me the opportunity to serve the maritime industry and the people of Kenya at large, as the Managing Director of the Kenya Ports Authority,” she stated in the letter addressed to Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia.

The board had already named Daniel Manduku of the National Construction Authority to replace her in an acting capacity.

Wairi is accused of mismanagement and failure to curb congestion at the port of Mombasa among other accusations.

The port of Mombasa had experienced a breakdown of systems for cargo evacuation which led to serious congestion at the facility.