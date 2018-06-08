AG appeals ruling over procurement officers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Attorney General Paul Kihara has filed a suit to challenge an order by the Employment and Labour Relations Court that suspended the fresh vetting of government procurement heads.

In the suit filed in the Court of Appeal, the AG pleaded for the hearing of the matter to be expedited, saying the suspension will slow the war against corruption.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court on Wednesday halted the circular issued by Head of the Public Service Joseph Kinyua suspending all government heads of procurement and accounting units.

This followed a suit filed by Human Rights activist Okiya Omtatah which indicated that the circular had no connection to what President Uhuru Kenyatta said during the Madaraka Day celebration.

He faulted the action saying it amounted to a blanket condemnation on the government officials who were required to step aside for 30 days to allow fresh vetting.

Omtatah describes the move as vindictive because they are not under any formal investigation.

The human right activist said vetting can be done while the officers are in office and further stressed that the circular did not indicate that they were under any investigation.

Justice Onesmus Makau on Wednesday directed that the circular should remain suspended until the matter is heard and determined.

“There are genuine issues that touch on the affected officers which must be canvassed before this court,” the High Court judge ruled.

He stated that Omtatah had questioned the content of the circular which does not specify what wrong the officers had committed during their service in government.