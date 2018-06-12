Security beefed up following apparent Al Shabaab threat

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – Security has been beefed up in parts of North Eastern and Coastal regions following reports Al Shabaab plans attacks ahead of the marking of Eid ul Fitr on Friday.

According to Police spokesman Charles Owino, more security agents had been deployed in Witu, Mpeketoni and other places in Lamu county where there are fears of an imminent attack after the attackers were spotted in Boni Forest.

“As we prepare to celebrate with our Muslim brothers and sisters the Eid ul Fitr holidays, we have increased deployment of our officers in the Boni area, particularly the area between Witu and Mpeketoni in Lamu County,” he stated.

Owino stated that they have information the terrorists are on the move under command of Maalim Ayman and Mohamed Bilaal towards Boni. “This follows information that we have received from local communities indicating sightings of suspected militia elements in the dense forest.”

He explained that there have also been increased sights of terrorists in Tana Delta and North Eastern.

He asked locals especially in Boni to remain vigilant and report any suspicious character there.

“All security agencies in the Boni Enclave area have been put on high alert and we have dispatched more personnel to comb the forest to flush out the militants.”