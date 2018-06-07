All aboard crashed Cessna plane confirmed dead

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa says there are no survivors following the crash of the FlySax aircraft in Aberdares.

On board the plane were eight passengers and two pilots.

He stated that investigations are being conducted to establish the cause of the crash.

“A mountain rescue team of the Kenya Wildlife Service has reached the wreckage of the aircraft. Unfortunately, from the reports we are getting there are no survivors. The families of the passengers and the crew have been notified and as a ministry, we truly regret this very sad outcome and send out our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he stated.

The ground search team is currently at the crash site of the FlySax aircraft in Aberdares.

Maringa stated that the wreckage was sighted Thursday morning by pilots in helicopters involved in the search at Njambini area and recovery efforts have commenced.

According to the National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director Pius Masai, ground rescue teams were dispatched at dawn in search for the missing aircraft.

The plane was flying to Nairobi from Kitale and had been diverted to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from its initial destination of Wilson Airport.