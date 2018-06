Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Seven people perished Tuesday night when a vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a road accident in Nakuru.

Police say the seven were part of 17 mourners who were going back home from a funeral when the accident occurred at Mwariki area.

Eleven of those who survived the crash are admitted to the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital in Nakuru.

Three children who were among those injured.