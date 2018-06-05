5 APs, 3 reservists killed in Al Shabaab attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Eight police officers were killed in an Al Shabaab attack in Wajir County on Sunday.

According to local police, five of those killed were Administration Police officers while the other three were Police Reservists.

North Eastern Regional Coordinator Muhammad Saleh told Capital Newsbeat that the officers died when their vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device at the Bojigaras area.

He blamed Al Shabaab militants for the attack, and said more security personnel have been deployed there.

Three attacks have been carried out by the Somalia-based militant group in the region since the beginning of 2018.

The first attack took place in January when a Safaricom communication mast was destroyed, paralysing communication in the country. More recently, on February 16, 2018 two teachers and one of their spouses were killed in Wajir, after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked the Qarsa Primary School.

During the attack, another teacher sustained bullet wounds on his hand.