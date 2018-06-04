4 Cops to face murder for Briton’s death in Diani

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – A Magistrate’s Court in Mombasa has found that police were liable for the murder of Alexander Monson, son of a British aristocrat, who died in 2012 in the coastal resort of Diani.

Magistrate Richard Odenyo said four officers should be charged with murdering Monson, who died while in police custody after being arrested for allegedly smoking cannabis outside a bar.

Monson’s family maintained he was beaten to death while police claimed he died of a drug overdose, but the court has now ruled in the family’s favour and dismissed the police narrative.

“His death was not natural, neither was it due to drugs. His life was cut short by the police and therefore, the Director of Public Prosecutions should prosecute the officers mentioned,” Odenyo said.

He added that during the inquiry into Monson’s death the officers – Naftali Chege, John Pamba, Charles Munyiri and Ismael Pamba – had sharply contradicted each other.

Monson, who was 28 when he died in May 2012, was the son of the 12th Baron Monson.

After the verdict, British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey said thorough investigations should now be conducted and the guilty brought to book.

“We welcome the clear conclusion of the inquest into the death of Alexander Monson. I look forward to quick and thorough further investigations by the Kenyan authorities. @UKinKenya has been supporting Mr Monson’s family since his death in 2012 and will continue to do all we can for them,” he stated.

He stated that the embassy will continue supporting Monson’s family until the matter is resolved.