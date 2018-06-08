35 arrested at City Market for trading illegally

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – A scuffle ensued on Friday after officers raided the City Market in Nairobi and arrested 35 traders for operating from illegal spaces and without public health licenses.

Illegal traders have been on several occasions put on notice but defied the call and continued to operate from the corridors contrary to city by-laws.

City Hall Head of Operations Peter Mbaya said the crackdown will be done regularly to ensure that laws and hygienic standards are adhered to by traders at the market.

“Our primary role is to ensure Nairobi residents consume safe food, that is why we cannot sit down and watch not forgetting that this is an international market and there should be some order in it,” said Mbaya.

The arrested traders were taken to the City Court and their meat together with their equipment confiscated.

Mbaya said most of the meat markets are disorderly and traders operate without public health certificate as well as selling meat which is not inspected posing a health threat to city residents.

He said inspectorate officers will be permanently deployed to City Market where illegal traders are notorious.

The City Market has approximately 1,000 legal traders.

He further said the operations will be extended to other markets such as Burma and Kiamaiko to ensure that residents consume safe meat.