3 more suspects deny link to Sh468mn NYS scam

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Three more suspects linked to the Sh468 million NYS scam have denied corruption-related charges.

Josephat Njoroge, who was a member of the verification team at NYS, denied charges of conspiracy to commit an economic crime and neglect of official duties.

He was among suspects who presented themselves Tuesday but were ejected from the proceedings by Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

Anthony Makara Wamiti and Peter Wagura Kimani, directors of Arkroad Holdings Limited, also denied charges of fraudulent acquisition of public funds.

The company which is associated with them is accused of receiving Sh24 million from National Youth Service for goods not supplied.

Lawyer Kirathe Wandugi who is representing them urged the court to discharge the warrants of arrest issued against them and sought their release on bail.

Eight suspects are yet to appear in court and take plea.

Former PS Lillian Omollo failed to appear in court for the second time.

The court had been told that she was hospitalised at Kenyatta National Hospital. Currently, defence lawyers are seeking to have the pre-trial postponed.