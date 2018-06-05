20,000 households to benefit from HIV programme

Shares

, .

NAIROBI, Kenya June 5 – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday launched the third population-based HIV survey dubbed Kenya Population based HIV Impact Assessment (KENPHIA).

The survey that targets 20,000 selected households comes after several years of scaling up HIV prevention, treatment and care.

Speaking at a launch of the survey, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki who was represented by Chief Administrative Secretary, Rashid Asman, called on all Kenyans to participate in the survey assuring of government’s support.

“The government will commit human and financial resources to achieve Universal Health Coverage for all Kenyans by 2022. Data from the KENPHIA survey will enable the government to effectively allocate resources towards achievement of HIV epidemic control,” said Kariuki.

According to her, the survey is unique because it will look at county by county status unlike the previous surveys that were region-based. In addition, the survey will include STIs, hepatitis prevalence as well as the nutrition status in children and pregnant mothers

The survey which will take about six months plus three more months for data representation is estimated to cost Sh1.5 to 2 billion.

According to 2012 report by National AIDS and STI Control Program (NASCOP), HIV prevalence stood at 5.6pc which translates to 1.5 million people who are infected and the ministry is hopeful that the number will have decreased due to witnessed success of mother to child elimination of HIV/AIDS.