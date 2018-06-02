2 foreigners jailed for 10 years for being part of fake currency ring

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Two foreigners have been jailed for 10 years after a Nairobi court found them guilty of being part of a transnational fake currency ring of about Sh111billion.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi has sent Mohammed Sani alias Dr Mustafa (Nigerian) and Ousman Ibrahim Bako (Cameroonian) behind bars after the prosecution proved its case against them.

The two, who were arrested in 2016 and charged with being in possession of fake foreign currency among other charges, will also serve additional six months for being in the country illegally.

The illegal immigrants were charged with being in possession of forgery papers on January 14 and 15, 2016 at Diamond Park II Estate in Nairobi.

They were allegedly found with 6,931,000 pieces of paper which were intended to make fake US dollars notes as well as 739,200 more for faking Euro currency notes.