13 NYS suspects who surrendered expected in court on Monday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Thirteen of the 27 National Youth Service (NYS) suspects who surrendered to police last week over the Sh468 million scandal first phase probe are expected in court Monday morning.

They surrendered to authorities before the court’s Thursday 2pm deadline elapsed.

Twelve surrendered to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation on Thursday last week while one gave himself up on Friday.

The 13 are part of a group of 54 individuals and companies, including Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai who were charged in court on Tuesday.

The suspects were locked up at Muthaiga and Gigiri police stations where they spent the weekend.

Also wanted are listed directors of companies suspected to have participated in the said deals.

Their co-accused who have taken plea are yet to be released on bail and they will know their fate on Tuesday when the ruling will be made.

The 24—among them Omollo and Ndubai—pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.