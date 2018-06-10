All 10 victims of FlySax plane crash positively identified

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Relatives have been able to positively identify all victims involved in the Tuesday evening plane crash that left all 10 occupants dead.

An official from FlySax, Mohammed Ahmed, says the next phase will be having a DNA test and post-mortem exercise, to ensure there’s certainty as family members proceed with burial arrangements.

“Priority will be given to the body of the Muslim faithful so that the relatives can proceed with burial this afternoon,” Ahmed told journalists at the Lee Funeral home.

The viewing and identification was a slow and painful exercise, that left relatives emotionally drained as they try to come to terms with the sudden death of their loved ones.

The government has committed to assist the families.

The bodies were recovered on Thursday deep inside the Aberdare ranges, where the plane crashed.

It was 48 hours after the incident happened.

Families have since urged authorities to ensure investigations are speedy, to establish what transpired on the fateful Tuesday evening.

The plane went off radar at 5.20pm Tuesday headed to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where it was rerouted due to bad weather.

It was initially meant to land at Wilson Airport.