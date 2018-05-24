Yatani challenges Parliament to activate 5% quota for disabled

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has called for the passage of legislation to facilitate the realization of a constitutional provision on the inclusion of disabled persons in public service.

Under Article 54 (2), the State is required to progressively ensure at least five per cent of positions in elective and appointive bodies are occupied by persons with disabilities.

Speaking at the Global Disability Pre-Summit in Nairobi, Yatani noted that the five per cent quota was far from being realized with less than one per cent of employees and appointees in public service being people with disabilities.

“We pray that the new National Assembly and Senate will pass laws to facilitate implementation of this provision to help the country achieve the quota and empower persons with disabilities,” he appealed on Thursday.

The CS made the call ahead of the Global Disability Summit which Kenya will be co-hosting with the United Kingdom and International Disability Alliance on July 24, in London.

He, however, expressed hope that the summit will help in galvanizing global efforts to address the inclusion of persons living with disabilities.

“The Global Disability Summit of July will create a platform and opportunity for Governments including Kenya to demonstrate achievements towards transforming the lives of Persons with Disabilities and make commitments to transform these lives,” Yatani pronounced.

He urged ministry officials participating in the pre-summit to be candid in the deliberations at the summit in order to propel a framework that would ensure inclusion of the disabled.

“I request that all of you be candid enough and speak your mind to help dig into issues and identify gaps and make workable recommendations to inform the Country towards appropriate commitments to addressing the inclusion of Persons with Disabilities,” Yatani encouraged.

“We, therefore, have to re-look at our programming and priorities and make commitments to help take disability sector to the next level,” he added saying recommendations after the pre-summit, recommendations will be analyzed, processed and relayed to concerned stakeholders for execution.

The inclusion of disabled persons as set out under Article 54 (2) of the Constitution (2010), just like the two-thirds gender rule under Article 27 (8), is yet to be fully realized since a subsidiary piece of legislation required to guide its implementation is yet to be enacted.

“The State shall ensure the progressive implementation of the principle that at least five percent of the members of the public in elective and appointive bodies are persons with disabilities,” Article 54 (2) reads.