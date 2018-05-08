Worrying wave of family related killings leave 6 dead in 12 hours

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Cases of family-related killings continue to rise, in a renewed worrying wave after last year saw a leap in such incidents.

In the last 12 hours, relatives have claimed 3 lives of their loved ones, in various incidences within Nairobi.

A man stabbed and killed his wife before committing suicide in Dandora, Nairobi.

According to authorities, the man had a bitter exchange with his young wife before committing the crime.

He then proceeded to swallow a poisonous substance, leading to his death.

In Mathare slums, a man is in custody, after he stabbed and killed his son, in yet another case of domestic violence.

The 18-year-old was trying to stop a fight between his parents when he was stabbed, during last night incident.

The body was moved to City Mortuary.

This is barely hours after a woman was found killed alongside her three children in Marurui, Kiambu County.

Police and neighbours suspects, her visiting boyfriend strangled them to death, before fleeing, but didn’t lay his hands on a 3-year-old son he had sired with the woman.

He is still at large.