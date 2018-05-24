Woman jailed for defiling 16-yr-old boy in Kisumu

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – A 24-year-old woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for defiling a teenage boy in Kisumu.

Judith Wandera, who was found guilty of defilement and performing an indecent act with a minor, admitted to having sexual relations with the 16-year-old.

Wandera had pleaded that she did not know he was a minor when the offence occurred in July last year.

In her judgment, Principal Magistrate Joan Wambilyanga found that it was not in dispute that the accused person and complainant knew each other and also had sexual relations on several occasions.

Wandera, was found guilty on April 24 and was bound to be sentenced Wednesday but Principal Magistrate Joan Wambilyanga said she was not ready with the sentencing.

She was accused of defiling the minor on various dates with witnesses lined up by the prosecution pointing out an accusing finger on the woman.

A prosecutor Nyakundi Mukaya told the court that medical evidence from specimens collected from the duo confirmed that the woman and the schoolboy were having an intimate affair.

He noted that the boy had been living with the accused for more than four months.

The court heard that as a result of the affair, the minor dropped out of school and moved in with the accused before the boy was rescued by police officers

In her defence however, Wandera said that she did not know that the boy was a minor adding that he was a drug addict by the time they met.