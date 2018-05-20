Woman dies, man injured after accidental shooting by police

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20, – A woman was on Sunday reported dead and her companion injured after police accidentally fired at them while they were in their car in Nairobi’s City Park.

Nairobi Police Chief Joseph Ole Tito confirmed the incident saying the two were shot when officers opened fire accidentally, after they parked and took long to alight from their vehicle.

The driver reportedly sped off when police approached the car, prompting them to open fire.

Ole Tito however said that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Meanwhile in Kitui, a 55-year-old man has murdered his wife using a panga after a domestic quarrel.

Katulani Deputy Administrative Police Commander Alfonse Anaswa confirming the incident to Capital Newsbeat said the man killed his wife after he was asked where he spent the night.

The suspect has since been arrested and locked at the Itoleka police cell, while the body of the deceased was taken to Kitui level four hospital mortuary.

And in yet another crime incident, a house boy was caught red-handed in Machakos County committing an unnatural act with a cow.

The cow is said to belong to his employer’s neighbour.

The 24-year-old suspect has already been arrested as investigations continue and also veterinary officers to do their report. He is expected in court on Monday.