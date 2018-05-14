Widow, another suspect detained for 2 weeks in principal’s murder probe

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – A woman accused of killing her husband in Murang’a and another suspect will remain in police custody for two weeks as detectives conclude their investigations.

This is after a Murang’a court granted an application by investigators to hold them for a fortnight.

But the widow wanted to be released as police carry out their investigations.

“There is no one in my home to look after the livestock. I also did not get time to close the house at the time I was arrested,” the widow submitted before Chief Magistrate Margaret Wachira.

“I also need time to prepare the burial of my beloved husband. Police should only arrest me when they have any incriminating evidence,” she told the court.

According to a senior officer involved in the probe, more suspects are being sought over Sunday’s incident.

“The wife is said to have hosted two people before the incident,” the officer told Capital FM News.

Samuel Mbogo, the Gatunguru Secondary School Principal was found dead some 200 metres from his home.

The body was found with the tongue and eyes gouged out.

Police saw blood in his residence, indicating that murder may have been committed there.

Residents only knew of his murder after they saw blood dripping from the driver’s side of his car.

“We followed the drops of blood that shockingly led us to his house. There was more blood there,” a witness told journalists on Sunday.

According to residents and police, his marriage was rocky.

This is a second case of a school head being brutally murdered where close family members are accused of playing a role.