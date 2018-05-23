Wednesdays and Saturdays proposed as car-free days in CBD, Westlands

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Wednesdays and Saturdays have been proposed as car-free days in the Central Business District and Westlands as part of the plans to ease congestion in the city.

According to Nairobi County Executive Committee Roads, Transport and Infrastructure Mohammed Dagane, the plans are being undertaken by the county in conjunction with the Nairobi Regeneration Team.

“We need to shift from the idea using our own vehicles coming to town every day, because you find more than three million of cars coming to the CBD and each one of them is not carrying more than one passenger,” he said.

Dagane also said that the move is aimed at inculcating the culture of using public transport in Nairobi.

Organized car-free days are held in various cities across the world where motorists are encouraged to give up their vehicles and has been institutionalized in some areas making it compulsory.

In Kigali, Rwanda for instance, it was introduced in mid 2016 and takes place on the first Sunday of every month.

The move is meant to tackle pollution, promote non-motorized transport and encourage physical exercise.

Dagane added that bus termini are now complete and relocation of Public Service Vehicles from CBD will be effected by the end of June.

Plans to implement the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) are also underway whose launch will be preceded by the availability of 39 buses.

Further a traffic management committee, automation of bus terminuses, and improvement of non-motorized travel are also planned to be put in place.