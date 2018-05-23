Voter seeks to block Miguna’s nomination as Nairobi Deputy Governor

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – A voter has moved to court seeking orders to block Miguna Miguna’s nomination as the Nairobi Deputy Governor.

According to the petitioner, Miguna should not be appointed to the post because he is neither a Kenyan nor a member of the Jubilee Party.

Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe had also protested the nomination saying it could lead to Governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment.

Sonko however defended Miguna’s nomination, saying the lawyer is the best candidate due to his strong stand against corruption and cartels at City Hall.

He stated that the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga was the reason behind the nomination, describing the lawyer as a Kenyan who can effectively fight cartels.

His decision to nominate Miguna also sharply divided legislators from the county.

Senator Johnson Sakaja initially was categorical that there is no way Miguna, a former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant – who vied for the seat as independent candidate – will be the next Deputy Governor but later changed his view stating that Sonko was free to nominate whoever he chooses.