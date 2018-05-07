Visit from mom’s boyfriend ends tragically as familicide rate causes concern

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – A woman and her three children aged 13, 8 and 6 years, were on Monday morning found murdered in Marurui, Kiambu County in cold blood.

Relatives and police suspect her boyfriend whom they had sired a child with, committed the horrendous act.

Police are yet to establish his whereabouts.

“They used to quarrel with the man every time he paid them a visit,” the woman’s younger sister told Capital FM News.

His (the suspected murderer) child, a 3-year-old boy was however spared, while his siblings and the mother were strangled to death, by a man he calls father according to relatives and witnesses.

“It is the 3-year-old boy who told a neighbour that their mother was talking. The innocent boy thought their mother and siblings had overslept,” an emotional Wangari said.

A neighbour had gone to their single room to enquire why the children did not go to school.

“She saw my sister lying on the ground, facing down. Her body was cold. She just walked of the house screaming,” teary, she said.

According to Pastor Ibrahim Mbugua, a longtime resident of the area, the woman “had separated with her husband but sired another child with the suspected murderer.”

“She was a hardworking woman, who solely fed her family.”

At around 1am, he says a motorbike dropped someone off at the homestead.

“They talked for some time and then slept. But later in the night, they were strangled,” he said.

The man, according to locals, only used to visit once in a while.

Police are investigating to establish whether the assailant committed the act alone, and if not, with whom.

The dawn incident has rekindled sad memories of tens of such incidents late last year.

– Case studies –

Last year, a man killed his wife, three children and burnt their house.

He did not manage to escape and also died in the inferno.

In 2014, a lawyer killed his entire family in Kiambu County.

Lawyer Paul Magu was to later be found dead after he was hit by a bus on the Thika-Garissa highway in a suspected suicide case.

Though the reason was never established, Magu was said to have been a member of a cultic church, whose preacher was arrested, arraigned in court but was later released.

Prior to the incident, the lawyer had started systematically transferring his prized properties including their family house to the preacher.

On January 1, a Kibera man killed his wife and proceeded to rape his 21-year-old step daughter, for borrowing Sh50 to buy fish for dinner, a move he said was embarrassing him.

Financial hardships and infidelity have been attributed as some of the reasons but psychologists believe it is more than that.

Meanwhile in Masinga, Machakos county, police arrested a 28-year-old man for trying to kill his three sons and wife.

The man from utithini village is said to have tried to throw the children in a toilet.

Police say the suspect had demanded money from his wife and when she declined he decided to kill them.

Area Chief Josphat Muli Mawia confirmed.